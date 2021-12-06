OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 6, that 706 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 15,530.
Currently, there are 739 active positive cases and five more COVID-19-related deaths. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see,” said Huang. “Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of these people.”
He noted that this week’s new positive case count is a new high in recent months. “In addition to this increase in cases, we’ve seen more vulnerable residents hospitalized and dying in recent weeks,” said Huang. “Our health care system is under stress and our community remains at a high level of virus transmission.
“Unvaccinated and not-fully-vaccinated residents continue to be at a high risk of getting the infection,” he continued. “I encourage all eligible residents to get fully vaccinated. Follow isolation and quarantine instructions. In planning your holiday gatherings, please make sure our vulnerable residents are protected.”
According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 26 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 4. Please note that new hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. The age distribution of these 26 new patients is: 7.69% aged 0 to 18 years; 11.54% aged 19 to 45 years; 30.77% aged 46 to 64 years; and 50% aged 65 years and above.
This report is current as of 1 p.m. Dec. 6.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 739
Total - of people currently in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,803
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 336,130
Total - of negative results: 315,683
Total - of positive cases: 15,530
Total - of positive cases released: 14,658
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 138
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
Please note that the Oswego County Health Department will not hold its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. The schedule will resume next week at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.
The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters.
A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Walk-ins are welcome for all first and second vaccinations; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. Advanced registration is required for all booster shots. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends people aged 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.
The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have a high community transmission level according to the CDC. “If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is time to get your shot -- not only to protect yourself, but your family and friends, and your community as well,” he said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 5 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Please note that hotline hours will be limited through the Christmas and New Year holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 2, phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays only.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.