CDC Lowers Oswego County COVID-19 Community Level

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium”, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) now recommend that people at high risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.

