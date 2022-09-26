Lewis County confirms another COVID-19 death

Image courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health

Residents Encouraged to Use Online COVID-19 Reporting Tool as Community Level and Cases Rise

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to “high” while positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.