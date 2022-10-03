521 New COVID-19 Cases Reported This Week
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today, Oct. 3, that 521 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests from Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 2.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
Number of lab/provider tests: 2,101
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 382
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.18%
Number of at-home positive test results: 139
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) also reported another COVID-19-related death in the last week, bringing the total to 211. “Our condolences are with this person’s loved ones at this difficult time,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.
The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency and NYSDOH now recommend that people wear a face mask in indoor public settings, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if they have symptoms.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over.
Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure that vaccines will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.
Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
People are encouraged to take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Get vaccinated and keep your vaccinations up to date.
Wear a well-fitting mask.
Stay six feet from others.
Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
Test to prevent virus spread to others.
Wash your hands often.
Follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
