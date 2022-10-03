Tri-county area’s COVID transmission rates ‘low’

Image courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health

521 New COVID-19 Cases Reported This Week

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today, Oct. 3, that 521 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests from Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

