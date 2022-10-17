Lewis County confirms another COVID-19 death

Image courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health

New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Fall

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased again this week. From Monday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 16, 387 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

