OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Aug. 30, that 327 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 9,005. There are currently 371 active positive cases.
Weekly accumulated case counts continue to rise, and Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high” according to the CDC. Huang reminds residents that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is more infectious than other strains that have circulated. “While we have seen positive cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people, it is important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Huang encourages residents to get vaccinated. “For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late, you can still get vaccinated and protect your family and friends. The more people get vaccinated, the better we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”
He went on to remind residents that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the county. “Vaccines are available at clinics offered by the County Health Department, at area pharmacies, and through community health care providers.”
This report is current as of 2 p.m. Aug. 30.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 371
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 254,477
Total - of negative results: 242,290
Total - of positive cases: 9,005
Total - of positive cases released: 8,543
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 95
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 852
With schools preparing to open for the new year, now is a good time for parents to get their students aged 12 years and above vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics this week.
The first is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. From 1 to 3 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and over. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to go to the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Sept. 21 for their second shot.
From 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, health staff will administer the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Again, this is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for their second shot.
“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose.”
She continued, “Patients do need to talk with their health care provider before they come to the clinic to find out if they should receive a third dose, because only certain people with underlying conditions need it.”
“A third dose is different from a booster,” she explained. “Immuno-compromised patients who need a third dose should get it 28 days (or later) after their second dose. In contrast, a booster is given to all patients several months after they complete their vaccine series.
The CDC and FDA are reviewing evidence on the potential need for a booster after any of the vaccines. Once this review is complete and if booster doses are recommended, we will be offering those as well.”
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
The Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to county residents. To register for a free COVID-19 test, please call the Oswego County Hotline at 315-349-3330 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With this latest surge, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not,” he said. “Now is not the time to abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, it is time to get your shot; to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
