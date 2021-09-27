Oswego County weekly COVID update: virus cases up 446 over past week to 10,641; three additional deaths reported.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Sept. 27, that 446 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 10,641.
Currently, there are 506 active positive cases. Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the New York State Department of Health.
“I’m sorry to say that we continue to lose Oswego County residents to the COVID pandemic,” said Huang. “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those we have lost. Sadly, we continue to see that the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated. We all must do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. I strongly urge people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance and get vaccinated.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” and 60.1 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Huang said that due to the large number of new cases, the County Health Department is having trouble keeping up with case investigations.
“School-related cases are being prioritized due to the importance of ensuring that we help schools remain open safely,” said Huang. “Patients may not hear from the health department for many days after they test positive if they are not a school-related case.”
This report is current as of 1 p.m. Sept. 27.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 506
Total - of people currently in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,468
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 276,372
Total - of negative results: 262,301
Total - of positive cases: 10,641
Total - of positive cases released: 10,042
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 103
“We continue to see that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. People can get vaccinated through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and by local physicians and health care providers.”
The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID vaccine clinics every Wednesday in September and October at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Dr. Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Health Department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, and the Moderna vaccine.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over.
Anyone who needs a first, second, or third dose of Pfizer may walk in during these hours. The Moderna vaccine will be available Wednesday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Although walk-ins are welcome, online pre-registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency.
Those who would like a Pfizer booster must pre-register. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling 315-349-3330.
“Many people are anxious to receive a booster now that both the CDC and FDA have recommended Pfizer boosters,” said Dr. Liepke. “It is important to note that if you are like myself, having received the Moderna many months ago, or have received the Janssen vaccine, you are not eligible for the Pfizer booster. This should not be alarming as studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines are still very effective, even several months later, at helping to lower your risk of hospitalization and death if you get COVID-19.”
The CDC recommends that certain groups of people get the Pfizer booster six months from their last dose of Pfizer:
Those who are 65 years old and over.
People who are 18 years old and over and live in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.
Those who are 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immune deficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplant or STEM cell transplant etc.).
The CDC further states that the following groups MAY get the booster if they choose to:
Those who are 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions mentioned above.
Those who are 18 to 64 years old and work in a setting that put them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure (grocery store workers, food and agricultural workers, educational workers including daycare workers, manufacturer workers, correctional workers, public transit workers, US Postal workers, and first responders including police and health care workers.)
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
The Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to county residents. To register for a free COVID-19 test, please call the Oswego County Hotline at 315-349-3330 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With this latest surge, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not,” he said. “Now is not the time to abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, it is time to get your shot, to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.