Oswego County WNY Career Center now accepting appointments

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) Career Center is now scheduling appointments for employment services. The center is located in the Oswego County Branch Office Building at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.
“As the Central New York region continues to move forward in the re-opening process established by Governor Cuomo’s executive order, we now have the opportunity to help our residents get back to work,” said Rachel Pierce, newly appointed director of the Work Force NY Career Center. “We are pleased to be a part of that momentum.”
The career center offers services to job seekers such as resume assistance, job referrals and computer access for job applications. Individual training account scholarships are also available for those who need additional training to achieve their desired employment goal or advance in their current career.
Local businesses receive assistance from the career center as well. This includes posting job openings, screening and testing applicants, and promoting on-the-job training opportunities for potential candidates.
“We are here to help job-seekers reach their employment goals and to assist businesses in fulfilling their workforce needs,” added Pierce. “With more job opportunities available, we encourage people to call us today to make an appointment with one of our staff or to schedule a time to utilize the services of the career center.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 315-591-9000.
