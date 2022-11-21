Oswego County Workforce Development Board meeting notice

OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The meeting will take place in Conference Room 2A at Oswego County Workforce New York, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.
There will also be a video conferencing option on Microsoft Teams for those who wish to view the meeting. Go to https://bit.ly/3Eh5n75 and click on the appropriate link to open or download Microsoft Teams or to continue using the browser. The meeting ID is 216 367 314 598 and the passcode is qbXKff.
The mission of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community, to assist in economic development by convening community leaders to engage in strategic planning and facilitating dialogue to educate and train the workforce needed by the businesses of today and tomorrow.
For more information, call the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 315-591-9000.
