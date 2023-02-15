Oswego County Workforce New York hosts two open houses for youths

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) Career Center welcomes young adults in the community to attend open houses on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 23 to learn about services and resources available to them.
Young adults aged 16 to 24 can learn about the services available through OCWNY. They include paid work experience with local businesses, permit and driver’s license assistance, mentoring, assistance with clothing and tools for work, funding for occupational training, resume writing, job search assistance and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.