OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County is working towards becoming the first county is New York state to be able to prove it has a skilled workforce for employers.
The ACT Work Ready Communities Initiative is off and running in Oswego County, with ACT WorkKeys centers at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton Campus, Oswego County Opportunities offices in Fulton and Oswego, the city of Oswego Rental Assistance Program, CiTi BOCES and the Fulton and Mexico locations of Oswego County Workforce New York.
Led by Cayuga Community College’s Executive Dean of Community Education and Workforce Development Carla DeShaw, the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative is designed to close the skills gap, producing a talented workforce to meet the demands of current and future jobs.
Clients are from the emerging workforce, transitional workforce and the existing workforce. This includes high school students, college, students, the unemployed and existing workers looking to increase their work skills for promotional opportunities.
The key to this initiative is the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate, a portable credential that certifies essential skills required for workplace success. DeShaw called it a “work readiness project” that assesses clients and ensures they have the “fundamental skills to be employed in the field or job of their choice.”
“Oswego County is the third county north of Pennsylvania to receive this national designation,” DeShaw told those attending Operation Oswego County’s annual meeting. DeShaw was the keynote speaker during the OOC annual gathering.
“What we are doing is creating a ready, balanced validated workforce,” she said. “This is about changing the way we do workforce development in Oswego County. We have to identify each student’s skill gap and develop a plan to close that gap to help their reach their career goals.”
Clients in the program take three assessments to find out the levels of skills in applied math, workplace documents and graphic representation.
For example, the workplace documents segment deals with reading a document, understanding it and then applying what was read to a task. Another segment deals with graphic representation, such as reading maps or scientific data.
A client must score at least a 3 on the three assessments to obtain national certification. But some jobs may require a higher score. If a job requires a Level 4 in workplace documents and they only score 3, “then we need to help them close that skill gap,” DeShaw said.
DeShaw said the project also involves getting local employers to endorse and support the initiative by signing up on the Work Ready Community — Oswego County ACT page. She said ACT has a job profile bank of more than 22,000 jobs in the United States that are used to help clients with career information and expectations.
Employers also have the opportunity to conduct customized profiles for their respective jobs, which can be used in the pre-hire selection process.
“Many of the jobs in Oswego County are middle skills jobs,” DeShaw said. “If you ask employers, they will say yes — there is a skills gap here.”
Some of the industries that need more workers are transportation (CDL commercial drivers license drivers), health care, advanced manufacturing and business services.
“That’s why we need to get people in the pipeline,” she said. “Many of these are high paying jobs.”
DeShaw has been working on the program for about a year and is seeking more employers to sign up.
And if getting workers more skilled and providing employers with skills workers wasn’t enough, there is a third important benefit to the ACT National Career Readiness program.
DeShaw said it also can be a tool used by economic development agencies, such as Operation Oswego County, to bring new companies and industries into the county. These business owners will know by locating in Oswego County, they already have a group of qualified, skilled workers ready to move right into jobs from day one.
“Mike is able to say we have NCRC (National Career Readiness Certification) designation,” DeShaw said. “It’s a plus for Oswego County as the designation will show up on site selecting websites.”
The program not only is helping employees and employers, but DeShaw said it also is teaming up with high schools and P-TECH programs to ensure schools, P-TECH and BOCES have access to this national stackable credential and enhancing programs.
The ACT National Career Readiness program has been implemented already in 27 states, with South Carolina being the only state to have all its counties certified. For more information regarding the program, call (315) 593-9400 or email Paula Hayes at phayes@cayuga-cc.edu.
