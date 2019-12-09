Oswego County wrestling teams being season with high expectations

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Fulton (G. Ray Bodley) varsity wrestling team will enter the upcoming season under coach Jeffrey Waldron with designs on extending its unprecedented reign atop Section 3.
The Red Raiders are seeking their record sixth straight Section 3 Division I championship — no other team has ever won more than five consecutive sectional titles — and have also won the Section 3 Class A championship every season since 1986.
Fulton is the only team to advance to the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA dual-meet tournament in each of its two years of its existence, and according to Waldron, enters the year with 965 all-time wins. Only four other high school programs in the nation have recorded 1,000 victories, according to a report in New York Wrestling News.
The Red Raiders will be led by four returning state tournament qualifiers: Senior Camrin Galvin (Third in Division I, 160 pounds), junior Samuel May (138), junior Cuinn Burlingham (145), junior Dominick Hoffman (99).
Fulton is one of many Oswego County teams that will begin the new season with high expectations. Here is a look at the rest of the area wrestling teams, which were scheduled to begin nonleague matches throughout the past week.
Central Square: Redhawks coach Timothy LaRose will return three of four captains to guide a young team. Sophomore Kole Mulhauser won the Section 3 Division I and Class A titles at 120 pounds last year en route to his second straight state tournament appearance, while seniors Chris Alberti and Peyton Rupracht are each coming off top-three finishes in both the Section 3 Division I and Class A tournaments.
Mexico: Coach James Loomis enters his third season as head varsity coach with several strong returning veterans, including senior Dean Shambo, who placed fourth in Division II 120 pounds during his second appearance at the state championships last year. He will be joined by junior Jacob O’Reilly, who won 28 matches and finished fourth in Section 3 Division II at 220 pounds last season. Ryan Gates (99 pounds), Bryan Stock (138), and senior Jacob Becker (285) are also expected to contribute to a veteran team in pursuit of a Liberty League dual-meet title.
Phoenix: The Firebirds enter another season under longtime iconic coach Gene Mills. Phoenix (John C. Birdlebough) graduated four-time state finalist Ross McFarland, who won the 2018 state title at Division II 170 pounds and finished with more than 200 career wins. They will look to senior Jadan Bruno, the Liberty/Patriot League champion at 152 pounds who placed third at the Section 3 Class B tournament, and junior Holt Reed, who placed fourth at 132 pounds in Section 3 Division II last season, to drive success.
Sandy Creek/South Jefferson: Senior Anthony Rasmussen highlights the expected returners for the combined Spartans team, after placing fourth in Division II 182 pounds at the state championships last year. He is also a three-time Frontier League champion. The team has posted a 17-5 league record in dual meets since first combining for the 2016-17 season.
Oswego: Coach Mike Howard will rely on senior returners Seth Perrin (sixth-place in Section 3 Division I at 138 pounds), Mason Cass, Jacob Vickery, Christian Kerfein, along with sophomore Wayne Earl and a deep junior class to field a competitive lineup as they aim to improve on last year’s 1-5 record in the Salt City Athletic Conference.
APW/Pulaski: Shayne Bogardus will coach the combined Rebels and Blue Devils team, which is expected to return junior standout Cameron Drake Gates, a 20-match winner who placed sixth in Section 3 Division II at 138 pounds last year.
