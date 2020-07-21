Oswego creates two “Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations”
OSWEGO – Mayor William Barlow announced the creation Tuesday of two locations in the city to be designated as “Internet Safe Exchange Locations.” The areas are intended to provide a reliable, safe location for the public to conduct interactions and exchanges in a safe environment after purchasing an item from another individual using the internet. The two locations will be located behind the Oswego Fire Department’s eastside fire station (35 E. Cayuga St.) and on W. Second St. in front of the police station (169 West 2nd Street). Both areas will always be well lit, under 24-hour security camera surveillance, and are near visible areas with city officials nearby and signage identifying the designated area. Should an issue arise during a transaction, residents are advised to dial 911 for help.
“It is not uncommon for citizens to be nervous or have concerns when meeting a stranger through the internet and then having to meet face-to-face. Creating Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations in our community is a proactive measure we wanted to take to protect our residents and help ease the concerns individuals may have when having to meet a stranger to conduct an internet-based transaction,” said Barlow. “We remain committed to protecting our citizens and encourage Oswego residents, as internet purchases and transactions continue to rise in popularity, to use these designated areas to ensure their own safety.”
Oswego City Police Dept. Chief Phil Cady said, “With the increasing popularity of on-line sales, we feel it is important to provide a safe location to exchange goods. We’d like to remind everyone to also bring a friend or relative with you when you make an exchange and be sure to make your best effort to use these types of exchange sites every time.”
Internet Safe Exchange Locations have risen in popularity around the country as a tool to help facilitate face-to-face internet purchases between private individuals after incidents occurred nationwide with internet transactions being linked to acts of violence.
