OSWEGO – Oswego County Clerk Michael C. Backus announced today, June 12 the Oswego Department of Motor Vehicles office located at 384 East River Road, Oswego will fully reopen Wednesday, June 17 by appointment.
Customers wishing to schedule an appointment should call 315-349-8200 starting Monday, June 15 at 9 a.m. Appointments will be offered every 15 minutes daily in the Oswego DMV. No appointments are available yet in the Pulaski or Fulton DMV offices.
All customers visiting the Oswego DMV must adhere to New York state and Oswego County Health Department policies regarding masks and COVID-19 screening, including temporal scanning.
Drop boxes will remain available and mailed-in transactions are still encouraged at all offices.
“I am extraordinarily proud of the work that Central New York has done to flatten the curve and get us to phase three,” said Oswego County Clerk Michael C. Backus. “Reopening our Oswego DMV is a big step in the right direction, and I look forward to seeing customers in the office very soon. I know there are a lot of very patient people waiting to take their permit test, along with CDL drivers who need to update the license. We will get you all scheduled and, on the road, as quickly as possible.”
For more updates visit the County Clerk’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/OswegoCountyClerk
