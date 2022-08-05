Oswego DPW Commissioner requests an additional $300,000 for fuel

OSWEGO – In a world where things that have never happened before seem to happen every day, Oswego DPW Commissioner Tim Rice will be asking the Common Council for an additional $300,000 on Monday before the city runs out of gas.
Has this ever happened here before?
“Not in the six-and-a-half years that I’ve been here. It has not,” said Common Council President Robert Corradino after the city’s Administrative Services Committee unanimously recommended Rice’s request at its Aug. 1 meeting and will now pass it on to the full Common Council for approval.
According to Corradino, approximately $250,000 to $300,000 had originally been budgeted to supply all city vehicles with fuel for 2022. He said Rice expects the additional $300,000 in fuel to carry the city through until the end of the year.
“We do the budget in August,” he said, “and it has to be done by the end of August, the beginning of September. So, a year ago, when we were working on the budget, no one knew about a war in Ukraine and that gas prices were going to go through the roof.”
Furthermore, “it’s not just gas,” Corradino said. “It’s diesel for the motors and the heavy equipment. It’s the gas for the trucks, the police department’s eight cars running 24/7, the diesel for the fire department, and the DPW, which has many more vehicles and heavy equipment that don’t get as many miles to the gallon, such as snow plows. Those are probably in single digits.
“This will go to the Council next Monday and it’ll be passed, so Tuesday, they’ll have $300,000 to buy more gas. But we’re not out of gas. They’re doing this ahead of time. We don’t have to be concerned about the city vehicles stopping in the middle of the road.”
The $300,000, Corradino said, is a budget amendment, so it will be “taken from the reserves that the city has.”
I asked Corradino what the Budget Committee will plan on allocating for gas in the 2023 budget coming up this month.
“We’re still working on the budget,” he replied. “I don’t know if we’re going to allocate a lot more, like another $300,000 for next year, or maybe we can anticipate it (gas prices) will come down, maybe not as low as before.”
Nevertheless, Corradino expects the upcoming budget for fuel will most likely be higher than this year’s. That budget will take effect in January 2023.
“We have to ratify and approve the budget by the first week of September by law,” Corradino said. “We’re actually figuring out the budget for next year way ahead of time. A lot of communities don’t do their budgets (early), like the county doesn’t do it until December. We’re going to have it finalized by September 1. But nobody knew. Even the communities and the county that do it in December, there was no war yet, Ukraine wasn’t invaded until February, so, I would think most communities are going to be short. Luckily we have that savings account where we can pull money out when we need it for an emergency such as this which would be considered an unexpected expenditure.”
