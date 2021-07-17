OSWEGO – The city has ended its contract with Brookfield for maintenance of its High Dam on West First Street along the Oswego River. In a recent interview, Oswego Mayor William Barlow explained the city’s thinking on ending that contract and taking over that maintenance.
“The city is contracted with Brookfield since before 2000 for basically a maintenance service agreement to run the High Dam for the city,” Barlow said. “We pay $30,000 a month for that agreement. The High Dam generally takes in about $100,000 a month by producing electricity that’s sold at the grid.
“Back in December of 2020, of course, we have a new city engineer, who was hired in the fall of 2019, and in 2020, we brought on an engineering aide,” Barlow continued. “They’re both new people to city government, and they, on our behalf, will go to the High Dam once a day to check in and make sure the plant’s running and there aren’t any outstanding issues, because Brookfield does not have a person there all the time. And what we found since December of 2020 are these issues that grew from small issues to large issues to very serious urgent issues were going unattended after work orders were placed, after we would communicate with Brookfield about the issue. Sometimes our communication would be answered, sometimes it’d be ignored, and what we found as time was going on, this seemed to become more serious and more frequent by the week. After a few discussions with Brookfield,” Barlow said, “we feel it’s best to go in another direction. We’re going to save the $30,000 a month and use it to invest back in the facility, and we think for the time being at least, Jeff, the city engineer, and Tarin, the aide, can run the plant for us, and we’re currently looking for another company to contract with should we need some serious maintenance beyond our local capability.
“There’s a lot to maintenance,” Barlow continued. “You have to make sure the exciters are working. They’re the units that actually produce the power. The rack rakers, what keeps the dam clean and free of debris, you have to rake that frequently, and then, obviously, just general maintenance. A facility of that size requires a lot of maintenance and a lot of documentation on how the plant’s running and how it affects the flow of the river, the water level and so on.
“Normally the city would go in just once a day and check on the facility. Brookfield would respond to our work orders, to issues we had, to any issues we couldn’t really handle. Their service became lackluster as time went on, and to be totally fair, with new personnel involved we were paying more attention to the facility than we have in years past, and Jeff and Tarin were reporting on the conditions and the situations directly to me, which was more information than I’ve had in years past. We’re not going to put up with sub-par service when you’re paying $30,000 a month for it. We weren’t receiving $30,000 worth of service for sure.
“We allocated money to repair these generators that do go bad occasionally, and that generator (that was reported broken and out of service months ago) still isn’t fixed. Unit three still isn’t fixed because of these delays and holdups and lack of answers. When the plant’s not online, or when all four units aren’t running, we are losing money because we aren’t generating electricity that we get paid for.”
The maintenance contract provides for a transition period should the contract be terminated by the city.
“There’s a 120-day outclause,” Barlow said. “Basically we’ll spend the next 120 days working with Brookfield on a transition plan. They’re obligated under the contract to still provide service for the 120 days.
“We’re going to take the 30 grand a month that we usually would pay Brookfield and set it aside for improvements to be put back into the plant. From now until the end of the year, we’re going to have our personnel manage the day-to-day at the plant. If we have an issue where we have to call in another outfit (we’re currently looking at who the other outfit would be), and then later this year, maybe in the beginning of 2022, we’re going to kind of reassess where we are based on how the rest of this year goes and RFP (request for proposals) to get another outfit to take Brookfield’s place or maybe we leave it in-house. So, we’ll reassess then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.