Oswego Fire Department hold dress inspection, mark 145th anniversary

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow held a dress inspection of the Oswego Fire Department in honor of the 145th Anniversary of the department being incorporated as a paid fire department on May 20, 1876. Mayor Barlow and Fire Chief Randy Griffin offered remarks to the department before holding the dress inspection and posing for department photos. In 1828, Oswego was incorporated as a village and Henry Eagle, Francis Rood, Thomas Ambler, and William I. Kniffen were appointed fire wardens. In 1842, an act by the state legislature providing for the incorporation of a fire department in Oswego was passed. The first steam engine for the department was purchased in 1867 and finally, in 1876 the old volunteer department was superseded by a paid department, and the present system was put in operation. Today, the Oswego Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Randy Griffin, consists of 44 line firefighters, two fire-stations and answers 3,000 emergency requests for service per year.
“The Oswego Fire Department has a long and storied history of protecting our community and it is important that we take this opportunity to recognize, understand and acknowledge the significance of having a local professional fire service right here in the city of Oswego,” said Mayor Barlow. “The Oswego Fire Department has played a critical role in the revitalization of Oswego, assisting with improvement projects and working to secure funding to protect and improve our shoreline. I thank Chief Griffin and all the fine men and women at OFD who serve and protect the Oswego community each and every day,” Barlow said.
In addition to fire protection, the Oswego Fire Department is tasked with providing emergency management, water rescue, hazardous materials response, Emergency Medical Services, unmanned aerial operation and many other duties. The Oswego Fire Department in 2017 played a critical role in securing and administering millions of dollars in FEMA funding to combat shoreline flooding and erosion.
“The Oswego Community can be very proud of the department that has protected this community continuously for 145 years. The men and women of the department today are committed to providing critical service to the community as firefighters who came before them did and carrying on the tradition for future generations”, said Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management Griffin.
Several family members, former Oswego firefighters and members of the Oswego Common Council also attended the dress inspection and anniversary celebration at the Oswego Fire Department Headquarters.
