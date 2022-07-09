Oswego-Fulton Alumni Lacrosse game set for July 30

OSWEGO — The Oswego-Fulton Alumni Lacrosse game is scheduled for noon on July 30 at the Oswego High School Turf Field.
All graduates of Oswego and Fulton who played at least one season of varsity boys lacrosse are eligible.
The cost to play is $20 and participants are encouraged to RSVP to Oswego boys varsity coach Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson (rnelson2@twcny.rr.com).
There is also an alumni team store online through B&T Sports in Fulton at https://alumni.itemorder.com.
