OSWEGO — The mayors of Oswego and Fulton met April 16 to deliver one message summed up in two words: social distance.
“My entire point today,” Oswego Mayor William Barlow said, “is if we do social distancing correctly now, as frustrating, as inconvenient, as it is and has been for the last few weeks, I believe we will save our summer, we’ll save time in the long run, and when it’s time to restart that economy, we will be in a position to be included when it’s time to begin the process of opening businesses and having gatherings again. The social distancing is the entire message today.
“And if you don’t believe in social distancing,” he continued, “you think that it’s ridiculous, and you think that it’s not necessary, and you don’t feel the need to do it for yourself, then I would ask that you do it for the seniors in our community, our elders, do it for the youth in our community, for the immunocompromised in our community. Do it for me, if for no other reason, so we can get this community back rolling again and get back to business. I can assure you I take no pleasure in having to make tough decisions to delay events this summer, I take no pleasure in closing playgrounds, I take no pleasure in closing Wright’s Landing marina. They’re the last decisions I want to make. But, we’re doing it, and I think you’re seeing the governor, the president, make these decisions because it’s proven to work, and it’s the right thing to do at this time. We can debate whether it’s necessary, but the fact is, it’s absolutely working.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels echoed Barlow’s sentiments.
“Now, more than ever,” she said, “we must continue to do what we have been doing. We cannot become complacent. We must continue to practice social distancing. We must continue to comply with the guidance that is given through the county, through the state, and through our city. We must continue to practice good hygiene. Tomorrow, we should all be wearing these masks if we’re out in public and we’re unable to social distance, we should be wearing these masks. I have mine, our entire crew at City Hall is all equipped with face masks, and we’re going to continue to use these. We’re going to be the example of what we want to see in the community. We must continue to practice our social distancing and hygiene practices, ‘cause that’s what’s going to get us through this. Plain and simple, that’s what’s going to get us through this. We want this to be over as soon as possible. And the way that we do that is by coming together as a community, coming together as two municipalities sharing the same message.
“We are still mandated to run at half-staff,” Michaels continued. “So, the city departments are limited in their capacity, which means that we have to cut back on some of our services at this time. And like Mayor Barlow said, I take no pleasure in doing that either. It’s not that we want to do this, but it’s the right thing to do, because your safety and your health is of the utmost importance, and I’m not going to jeopardize that. So, while we might have to put our yard waste on hold for a month, or we may have to limit what we can do in our parks, or we may have to hold off on some of the activities and events that we planned on having, it’s because your health and safety is most important. And we’re going to continue to make those decisions because they’re the right decisions, and because we want to get back to life as we all knew it, and as we all hope it to be once again. I need to commend everyone who lives, visits, and works in the city of Fulton for placing the health and safety of our community as a top priority. We’re encouraged by our low numbers, and if we continue to put the hard work in and the effort, our numbers will remain low, and we’ll come out of this situation stronger and more resilient. I want to thank Mayor Barlow again for inviting me here and allowing Fulton to have a voice in this conversation. A unified effort and a unified message is extremely important in keeping us all safe and keeping us all healthy. I encourage us all to continue to practice what we have been. Stay strong Fulton. Stay safe. And we will get through this together.”
Yet there can be no denying as the days turn into weeks and the weeks turn into months and business is down and COVID is up, that there is an underlying fear that business cannot hang on too much longer, that we may not have an economy left to go back to if and when we ever go back to what Deana Michaels calls the “new normal.” The debate between our economy and our health is the debate of the day, and both mayors spoke to the struggles of their city’s small businesses and their governmental responsibilities and personal philosophies on opening up for business versus staying closed for health.
“We’re watching the conversation,” said Barlow, “whether it’s Gov. Cuomo or President Trump, pivoting from the numbers increasing by the day to how are we going to restart the economy. I think you’re going to see moving forward a regional approach, if not state by state, certainly a regional approach here in NY state on how we restart the economy. What I want to make sure is the city of Oswego is doing our part so that when the governor focuses on central NY and they group us in however counties are grouped together, there’s Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Cayuga, that we’re doing our part. So, when it’s time to turn on that faucet and turn the economy back on, we’re one of the regions that actually gets restarted sooner rather than later. I think we are in a good position, and I think we can remain in a good position if we continue to social distance between now and whenever that actual decision happens. You see Onondaga County’s doing a great job, Madison’s managing the crisis, Oneida County has been impressive managing the crisis, and I want to make sure at least the city of Oswego’s doing our part to improve our situation, so that we’re one of the regional areas when it’s time to turn the upstate economy back on, we’re ready to go. We can get back to work. We can get back to enjoying our lives.
“All the small businesses in Oswego are struggling right now,” Barlow continued. “There’s no doubt about it, and as this goes on, it’s going to get harder and harder and harder. A good example is my parents and the company that we own. We rely on mass gatherings and fairs and festivals and everything else. They’re in Arizona now. Their events were canceled. This summer is questionable. Nobody knows where we’re going with this. So, businesses from the fairs and festivals and concession businesses are hurting. I understand that, to local small businesses, restaurants that are closed or forced to only do take out or to go, to manufacturers here in the city who I’ve talked to, medium to large-size companies, they’re hurting as well. So, a lot of the compliments and words I’ve heard have been complimentary to the work the city’s done. We made about $275,000 available immediately, where we announced the application, we got the money, checks, in their hand to close to 30 businesses within a week, $10,000 loans, so that helps. We sent out a flyer to every household in the city with the to go and delivery restaurants. I wish city government could do more, but, there’s a limit. So, we have coordinated with Operation Oswego County, and they have their $500,000 loan program. The businesses that applied for our loan that we couldn’t fund, we turned the applications over to Oswego County so that they had them and put our two cents into their applications to try to get some help to those we couldn’t help. And moving forward, we’ll continue to think of ways we can, but right now, the best way is for people to social distance properly so that when the governor or the president sits down to start reopening the economy, and if they’re going to consider that regional approach, we’re one of the regions, along with the other counties in central NY that gets restarted sooner rather than later, when it’s appropriate and responsible to do so. What I don’t want to do, and what I’ll be really disappointed in, is if the counties around us are open, and we’re not. That’ll be the worst-case scenario, and that’s why it’s important to follow the rules right now.”
“There’s no playbook that was written to understand how we handle this,” Michaels said, “so, everyone across the community, small businesses, residents, government, is struggling to understand how we get through to the next step. So, yes, I’m hearing from small businesses on a daily basis. We’re reaching out to them. We’re working with them continually. That’s why I’m creating the small business committee in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce so that can give them a voice. We want to make sure that the small business community has the voice, and that we plan now what the future will be. In addition, first of all, I have to say that our small business community has been fantastic, and our community has been fantastic in supporting those that are still open for business. I’m working with a doctor right now who is looking to inject thousands of dollars into the community by going out and buying gift cards from various restaurants and being able to distribute those as a donation to those most in need, our senior citizens, our first responders, and those families who need help. So, it’s a way to support small business by getting other people to come in and purchase those type of gift cards. We’re trying to get unique in how we support the small businesses because we know it’s a unique situation. So, while we can’t go in and buy the goods and services, we can’t visit in groups when we have our meals, we’re trying to find unique ways to still support those businesses. So, we did like Oswego did. We put out a social media post that gave all the phone numbers and addresses to those that were still open. Or, we’ve encouraged people to buy gift cards, so that when we do return to our new normal, we can continue to buy.
“Fulton is not positioned in the same way that Oswego is,” Michaels continued. “So, we aren’t able to create the same fund that Oswego did, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not there and we’re not helping. We have provided many resources to our small businesses. We continue to provide resources. And we will continue to provide as much information and support as we can to make sure that our small business community is able to survive this.”
Michaels has a long background in banking, and it shows in her familiarity with that world and what it can do. Fulton may very well benefit from that experience and understanding.
“Financial institutions across the community are able to help,” she said. “So, we encourage them to reach out. In fact, that’s some of the conversation I’ve had. Reach out to your financial institution, credit union, bank, that you work with and find out about the programs that are being offered right now. The SBA is offering a very powerful program right now, the PPP program, and that is the Payroll Protection Program. A lot of businesses are applying for that right now, and we encourage small businesses to reach out to your financial institution, talk to them about the programs that are available, call City Hall and find out about the programs that are available, so we can connect the dots for you and get that process started, because there are a lot of businesses in the same situation, and we want to make sure Fulton businesses are getting in their applications and their opportunities sooner rather than later.”
Both mayors expressed serious concern for their business communities, but there is no question their concern for the health of their communities remains their top priority. Though the debate will continue on when and how to restart the economy, both feel it is time to stay the course, that it is working, and that it is the right thing to do.
Barlow put it this way: “Ever since implementing that ‘Stop the Spread’ stay home order on April 2, there has been a noticeable difference here in the city of Oswego. You can see it driving down the road. You can see it in the crowds at the stores. There’ve been no gatherings. Complaints, which were actually high before the “Stop the Spread” order, before April 2, have drastically reduced ever since, and I just want to thank the public for actually listening to that and obeying that “Stop the Spread” order. It is making a difference. When we’re all obeying it in such a way that we can all visibly see it in the streets and as you’re out in the community, that means that we’re listening and we’re doing the right thing. I understand it’s frustrating. I understand cabin fever is setting in. I feel it. I’ve noticed I’m a little more irritable lately, and the frustration’s growing. I understand that. But, I just have to thank the public for obeying the rules, abiding by the “Stop the Spread” order. It’s working, and I ask you to keep doing that through the governor’s new May deadline.
“I’ve been so impressed, so encouraged and proud to be from Oswego,” Barlow said, “following the stay at home order. I appreciate it. It’s working. We’re not doing it for no reason. We’re doing it because it is working. We’re going to keep doing it, so that our situation continues to improve. I appreciate the compliance. I appreciate all the precautions everybody’s taking.
“I personally believe, this is just speculation on my part,” he continued, “I think the next three weeks is critical. I think we can control our own destiny for the next three weeks. And if we hunker down and follow this stay at home order and do the right things now, we can have a summer. Our summer’s short enough. I don’t want to cut it more than we have to, but I think we control our own destiny. That’s why it’s important to listen to the rules and regulations right now.”
Barlow brought the press conference to a close with a number of city updates.
“We’re establishing, starting on Monday, we’ll have a COVID-19 mental health hotline for city residents,” he said. “We’re partnering with New Spirit Consultation and some other mental health professionals in the city of Oswego to establish a direct phone line for city residents to call. The health professionals will take your call, they’ll listen to concerns, frustrations, challenges, and if you wish, they’ll perform an initial assessment and evaluation, and again, if you wish, they will take that evaluation and directly connect you to further assistance if you need it and if you want it. We want to make sure that city residents have the resources they need to air their concerns, to share their situation and some of their frustration, and if you wish, we can actually connect you to resources to try to improve your situation through this really tough and challenging time. I will publicize the number to call on Monday once the service is up and running. I look forward to providing that service. I’m proud to provide that service to city residents.
“We’ve extended our free childcare program with the YMCA and Little Lukes through May 1. It was originally set to expire on April 16. And we’ll continue to extend it if we see the usage.
“We unfortunately have to push the summer concert series, which typically starts the third week in June, on Thursdays. We’re going to push that back to start on July 16.
“The Farmers’ Market, typically starts in May. We’re pushing that start date back to July 9.
“Wright’s Landing marina is still closed until at least July 13. Playgrounds are still closed. Parks remain open to joggers, walkers. I believe that’s important that people still be allowed to take a walk along Harbor Trail, walk Breitbeck Park. I must say again, and thank the public, they’ve been outstanding as far as complying with no more than three people to a group in our parks. So, again, playgrounds, basketball courts, pavilions, softball fields are closed. The walking paths and parks remain open, and so far, compliance has been good. So, we will continue to leave those open for now.
“The city of Oswego Emergency website is available. That’s the one-stop shop website the city economic development team developed. It has information like child care, food banks, unemployment, mortgage relief, student loan relief, utility bill relief, really anything you can possibly need as far as trying to get assistance or help has been condensed onto that one-stop shop website we developed. It’s www.cityofoswegoemergencyassistance.org.
“I’d like to remind people that City Hall’s closed. You can conduct all city business on the city website, www.oswegony.org. There’s really no reason to go to City Hall. Forms, applications, permits are all available on the website. The only reason would be to pay taxes and fees that may be due. You can mail those in or call 315-342-8105 to pay debit or credit card over the phone. That phone will be staffed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The City Hall general help line, if you don’t have access to a computer or the internet, and you can’t use the city website, please call 315-343-4990. The person staffing that phone can direct you anywhere you need to go to the point person in the department in which you’re looking to conduct business.
“The county COVID hotline is 315-349-3330. For any help with anything related to COVID, feel free to call that number.”
Michaels also spoke of a hotline. “We’ve created a hotline,” she said, “that’s 315-895-4767. That’s Fulton’s COVID hotline. That’s the place to call in if you have questions, if you have concerns, if you have ideas, or if you simply just want to talk about the COVID situation. Call into that line, and we’ll be happy to discuss with you more and put you in contact with the resources we have available throughout the community.”
