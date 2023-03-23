Oswego Garden Club plant sale

OSWEGO - Oswego Garden Club committee is planning their May 20 plant sale. Connie Main and Allie Proud, plant sale committee and Brenda Hotchkiss, Mexico New York Historical Society, are working on plans for the Oswego Garden Club’s annual plant sale at the Starr Clark Tin Shop. The plant sale will be held at the Starr Clark Tin Shop from 9 a.m.-noon on May 20. Members of the garden club donate plants, seedlings and crafts for this sale, which funds the scholarships offered by the club. Prices for plants are by donation. Committee members for the plant sale include; Allie Proud-chair, Connie Main, Debby O’Malley, Donna James, Katie Spanagel, Sue Tontarski, Vivian DeMent, Mary Ann Hartman, Sherry Thompson, Amy Pelow and Linda Shurr. For more information see Facebook: Starr Clark Tin Shop & Underground Rail Road and Oswego Garden Club.
