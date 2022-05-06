OSWEGO – Oswego Harbor is now oil-free, but the grounds of Oswego Harbor Power, the power plant source of the March 8 oil leak, remain contaminated, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
By Friday, March 11, the Coast Guard had determined that an underground pipeline carrying residual fuel oil (No. 6) failed, and an investigation was initiated to determine the amount of fuel lost.
That investigation is still ongoing, but according to Coast Guard Lt. Andre Clansy, “so far, we’ve collected, or recovered, 55,000 gallons of oil. It’s important to note,” he said, “that a lot of the oil went in the water but it’s also onsite within the power plant’s grounds. So, that’s currently what we’re doing now. We are digging holes within the power plant to determine how close to the water line the oil actually is. And so, that’s what we’re moving towards now is trying to get all the oil from the soil.
“In actuality, that 55,000 gallons we’ve recovered, the majority of it was in the soil,” Clansy said. “Our goals were to get all of the oil out from the harbor, and once we started pushing it back and back and back until we actually made it to the plant’s grounds, and once we were there, we isolated it even further, and that’s kind of the source of the oil – the soil.”
No. 6 oil is considered a heavy fuel oil (HFO). According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “when spilled on water, HFO usually spreads into thick, dark-colored slicks, which can contain large amounts of oil. The most viscous oils will often breakup into discrete patches and tarballs, instead of forming slicks. Oil recovery by skimmers and vacuum pumps can be very effective, early in the spill. Very little of this viscous oil is likely to disperse into the water column.”
Though the soil on the grounds of Oswego Harbor Power, to the west of Breitbeck Park, remains contaminated, the Coast Guard is confident the waters of the harbor are now free from oil.
“We’ve actually made substantial progress in terms of cleaning up,” Clansy said. “Initially, we had boomed off the harbor all the way to Wright’s Landing, but at this point now, we have cleared the whole harbor. There are two areas that we are still doing shoreline assessments of, and that’s near the plant, but as of now, the whole harbor has been cleared. That has been huge progress. We can now confidently say that there’s no oil in the water. We’ve conducted water samples and we did underwater substrate sampling and that provided considerable samples to confidently determine that there is minimal to unrecoverable product in the water.”
In a March 24 press release, Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin said the effect of the oil spill on wildlife has “thus far been minimal.” He asked that in the event members of the public encounter wildlife with visible signs of oil exposure, they contact 1-800-899-4672.
The cause of the spill is believed to have been a pipeline failure, though that has yet to be absolutely confirmed.
“We’re still conducting testing on the pipes we removed from the site just to determine where that malfunction might have originated from,” Clansy said. “Of course, the pipes, they were put in so long ago, and they were beginning to corrode, beginning to rust, and just the amount of pressure that it takes to push that oil through, that really contributed to the degradation of the pipes. So, we’re still testing to kind of figure out where that point of failure originated from. But at this point in time, we don’t have an accurate cause.”
And then there’s the cost of all this.
“We’re still in the process of cleaning, we still have Coast Guard members there, we still have our contractors onsite,” Clansy said. “As long as there are people out there performing the cleanup effort, then the cost, of course, rises with that. So, I don’t have the final number of how much it cost, but it is a substantial amount. We do keep a fund in place, and so we are kind of collecting how much work is being provided, and then at the end, once we finalize the work, once we officially declare this bill to have been completed, that’s when we can go in and itemize everything and come up with a final bill.”
The Oswego Harbor is considered a federal waterway. As such two jurisdictions oversee it, the Coast Guard and the EPA (federal Environmental Protection Agency).
“Typically, if EPA was the one conducting the work,” Kim Staiger of the EPA said recently, “we would call the National Pollution Fund Center and open up a federal project number under the oil fund. Our funding would come directly out of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, and that’s what we would use. The Coast Guard actually runs that trust fund, and the Coast Guard would be the ones that would recover the costs from whoever’s responsible. If the state’s doing this cleanup, it’s going to be my assumption they may actually have access to the fund, and they would likely cost recover it against the responsible party. At EPA it’s the polluter pays. I imagine it’s the same with state and other federal entities as well.”
As far as when the complete cleanup of this oil spill will be finished, Clansy said, “that’s the million dollar question here. We’ve made great progress in picking the oil up out of the water, but now, you’re moving on to the land side, and that comes with its own set of challenges. So again, we’re excavating this site, we’re digging holes to determine where and how far that oil has made it, how deep it’s made it, and as we continue excavating, that can push the completion date farther and farther back the more that we discover. So, we don’t have a hard end date, but we are making progress.”
Clansy concluded with these remarks:
“I’d just like to add that again, the Coast Guard is doing everything we can to ensure that the impact to the environment is mitigated,” he said. “We’ve made huge progress in getting the oil out of the water, and now we’re moving on to the land side, and we’re working closely with the EPA as we determine how to best clean up the oil from the land and further mitigate any environmental impacts.”
