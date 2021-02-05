Oswego harbor’s breakwall repairs nixed at last moment

OSWEGO – Despite strong congressional and governmental support, the Port of Oswego will once again receive nothing toward the repair of the deteriorating 140-year-old breakwall protecting the Oswego harbor.
The $6.35 million requested by the Army Corps of Engineers for the repair was expected to be part of Trump’s final budget but was axed at the last moment, according to Bill Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority.
“Last night,” Scriber said Jan. 19, “they submitted the president’s budget, and they took out the breakwall again.
“I had a call this morning from someone in the Congress telling me that on the president’s outward journey, he submitted his budget, which took out the breakwall again. The Army Corps (of Engineers) had said this was an important project to finish this year because it had been passed over for two budget cycles.”
Scriber said usually the budget is submitted by the president and then New York state is given the opportunity to submit its requests for the projects they would like to see included. That was not done this year, he said. Trump submitted his budget and left for Florida.
Scriber said he has been a consistent advocate for the repair of the northwest section of the breakwall where prevailing winds result in strong wave action crashing against that section. He said the breakwall was unable to break the surge of wave action over the last three years resulting in the damage to Oswego’s harbor and shoreline.
“The breakwall doesn’t just stop water,” he said, “it breaks surges. Oswego harbor is a contained area, so when we get hit with high water or high winds, and that breakwall’s not doing its job, that surge passes right over and into the Oswego harbor causing two- to three-foot rises in the water drastically. So, the water will go up, it’ll drop, it’ll go up, it’ll drop, and that creates a lot of damage. Now the Port is looking at building a marina, and Wright’s Landing is improving their marina, and that’s exactly what the northwest breakwall is supposed to protect. So, my concern has been noted by the Army Corps for the last several years, and they’ve been putting it in (the budget), and it keeps getting taken out. And the question is, who the hell’s taking it out? Because if Army Corps says it’s critical, the American Great Lakes Port Association (the association for all ports) goes out and lists us as a critical infrastructure, and it’s not put in, and then you look at the harbor maintenance tax, which is paid by commercial vessel activity, and then you look at Oswego harbor, which has LaFarge, Lehigh, Sprague, NRG, and the Port of Oswego, you have five water-based operations that are within this small harbor, yet you look at other areas which got the money, and they don’t have anywhere near our commercial impact on the nation and New York state, yet they continue receiving money, where we’re not.
“I can honestly say Sen. Schumer’s office, and Katko’s office, and Brindisi have been very active in advocating this. The other states got huge amounts of money, and yet, the Port of Oswego, is considered, on Lake Ontario, as a harbor of safe refuge. Over the years since I’ve been at the Port, ships have come to the Port of Oswego to tie up when currents or wind have become so dangerous to be out on the lake, they need a port to go to. We’re considered a port of safe harbor. Also, we have a Coast Guard station, which is directly at that breakwall. So, the safety of our harbor and the structural integrity of the breakwall are important, because if you’re in distress, we’re considered a harbor that you come to in distress. So, to me, it makes no logical sense that we’re the only port on Lake Ontario, have a breakwall that was built, I understand, back in 1880, and never really had much money put in it, have five commercial water-based operations within that harbor, and we continually are getting passed over on the presidential budget now for two straight years. And this means, we won’t even be considered now until the 2021 (budget), and more importantly, Congress actually passed a $550 million bill in 2020 so that all these critical infrastructures could be addressed. And again, even with extra money, the Port of Oswego, the Oswego harbor, the west pierhead, was passed over.
“If the breakwall does not get better,” he continued, “we’re going ahead with millions of dollars of destruction, right on the water, right facing that breakwall, and to me, it’s absolutely lunacy that that’s not taken into account. In 2019, I was advocating for the completion then. Then 2020 came, no money. Now it looks like 2021, no money. So, we’ll be going over three years with no additional work done on the breakwall, and that’s after they spent millions up to this point, and they basically left the worst part for last, and I just don’t understand. I don’t know what the next step is.
“The Port has faced huge obstacles over the years, and there are certain things we need to do as a Port that protect the harbor. So, we make the request of Army Corps that things be done. And when you have our entire congressional delegation saying we need to get this done, it almost seems like someone’s got a vendetta against Oswego and New York state. It’s not that it’s not needed, the funds are going all over the place. And it’s not just the breakwall, it’s the lighthouse. That’s a historical landmark. So, it’s not just a breakwall, it’s a breakwall, a lighthouse, and further investment in the Port’s harbor that is being passed over again. You could get funded in 2021 and you wouldn’t be able to start construction sometimes until 2022. So, now we’re going through a four- or five-year period; the breakwall’s not getting any younger, actually, it’s deteriorating faster because of the lack of repair, yet they’re out there doing repairs on areas that don’t have one tenth our commercial activity.”
To repair the breakwall, Scriber said, “they’ll place heavyweight stone on and around the breakwall. They’re not going to build the breakwall up any higher. They create a surge area in front of the breakwall so when the waves and the surge hit the breakwall, it dissipates before it gets into the harbor. We’ve seen that work on the east side and the part of the west they did do in 2019. The Port had security cameras throughout the entire harbor. We actually could see where the waves hit where they repaired, and it’ll dissipate, and where it’s unrepaired, they just come shooting right on over the breakwall and hit the harbor and you’ll actually see a few seconds later the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) gauge (the official rain gauge of the National Weather Service), which is at the Port, will go up a foot, foot-and-a-half, two feet.
“The damage at the harbor,” Scriber said, “is the result of the constant movement of the water up and down. And that’s what the breakwall is for, to take these surges out of the harbor so you have protected dockage.
“When you look at what we generate as far as commercial and recreational activity to the state and the nation, I’m finding it hard to fathom why Oswego harbor, the breakwall, is not funded this year. I don’t know what was directed at the budget office in Washington, all I know is that when you’re the top critical infrastructure continually in the Army Corps’ view and the American Great Lakes Port Association’s view, and the view of local congressmen and U.S. senators, and then you don’t get funded, I don’t know.
“Congressman Katko and Senator Schumer’s offices have been like pit bulls on this. The Port does appreciate their efforts, no matter how it turned out with the president’s budget. I know they have worked very, very, very hard to get this done,” Scriber said.
“Katko has been a good friend to the Port,” Scriber continued, “and so has Schumer. We’re lucky that we have representatives that know there is a port in New York, and it’s a port in their district.”
This is the only safe harbor and Coast Guard station on Lake Ontario, Scriber noted.
“I’m not going to stay quiet about it,” he said, “because the bottom line is, the Port has to fight for the harbor. If I don’t advocate, who will?”
In writing to the director of the federal Office of Management and Budget and the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army, Congressmen John Katko and Anthony Brindisi said, “Given the importance of this breakwater to the physical and economic wellbeing of our community, it is critical that this final phase of repairs be approved in 2021.
“In the interest of maintaining operations in Oswego Harbor, USACE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) has identified 1,600 linear feet of repairs necessary to address structural damage to the breakwater. With 500 linear feet of repairs completed in Fiscal Year 2018 and 600 linear feet of repairs completed in Fiscal Year 2019, work for Fiscal Year 2021 is critical to completing the remaining portion of the project and ensuring that previous efforts are not put to waste. Additionally, completion the of repairs on the remaining 500 linear feet would increase protection for the Oswego Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Finalizing repairs on the West Arrowhead Breakwater would represent an essential step in avoiding significant government waste and maintaining the flow of commerce through Oswego Harbor. Additionally, failure to include this project in the Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan would jeopardize the significant investment that USACE has already made in repairs to the structure, representing an unacceptable instance of government waste. For this reason, we would like to reiterate our strong support for the inclusion of breakwater repairs in the USACE FY2021 Work Plan.”
