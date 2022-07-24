OSWEGO - After the nonprofit’s annual board meeting held on June 27, the Oswego Health Board of Directors unanimously voted on changes to leadership as well as the addition of one new member.

Local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ed Alberts will serve as board chair, a progressive leader at SUNY Oswego, Victoria L. Furlong will serve as vice-chair, and lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as board secretary. All three will serve two-year terms through June 30, 2024. In addition, the board accepted a nomination for Paloma Sarkar to join the health system as a new member, for a three-year term.

