Oswego Health Auxiliary harvest dinner and annual bazaar canceled due to pandemic

OSWEGO - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events around the world to be canceled or postponed. Among the most prominent event held annually by Oswego Health, the upcoming 50th Annual Bazaar that takes place Oct. 14-15 cannot be held.
For the past 50 years, the bazaar has raised thousands of dollars to assist the not-for-profit healthcare system. Hundreds of supporters would attend to support the event by purchasing dinners prepared by hospital staff or homemade products or items for sale at the bazaar.
“Our staff and volunteers look forward to this event every year and it’s unfortunate that we cannot offer it to the community, however the safety and wellbeing of our patients and staff remain our priority,” stated Dawn Smith, event organizer.
Oswego Health hopes that the event can take place in 2021 as a core committee has already begun planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.