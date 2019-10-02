Oswego Health Auxiliary to hold annual bazaar

Oswego - The Oswego Health Auxiliary will hold their annual harvest dinner and fall bazaar from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10 in the lobby of the Oswego Hospital. Homemade baked goods and themed baskets created by various health system departments, along with opportunities to take home a KitchenAid mixer, iPad or Chromebook, are just a part of this year’s fun. At the harvest dinner from 5-7 p.m., complete turkey and ham dinners will be sold. The dinners are $12 per person and kids five and younger eat for free. Takeout dinners are available starting at 3:30 p.m. Valet services will stay open until 7 p.m. This event is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser for the year, which supports the programs and services of Oswego Health. Pictured from left with the KitchenAid mixer are Auxiliary Board Member Joyce Dunsmoor and Volunteer/Clinical Support Coordinator Dawn Smith,
