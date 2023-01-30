Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s Board of Governors

Katie Toomey

OSWEGO - Transforming healthcare at the state level, Oswego Health shared that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term.

The HTNYS board of governors aims to strengthen the healthcare system of New York state through improved leadership and involvement by healthcare trustees. These volunteer governors guide HTNYS programs such as workforce development and government relations.

