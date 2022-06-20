OSWEGO - The Oswego Health Foundation announced its 7th Annual for Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, Aug. 13. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives in the community. New this year, the event will focus on overall wellness and feature community partners, local vendors, and resources to help strengthen the health of the community. In addition, the event will feature a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the For Your Health 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the course on the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off Route 481 on Route 45A.
Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the walking and running divisions of the Oswego Health race. Community members can register online at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/58508/for-your-health-5k.
This year’s presenting sponsor is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We are excited to have the continued support of Excellus Blue Cross BlueShield and we appreciate their dedication to local healthcare services,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “This event not only promotes being healthy but is a great way for the community to come out and support the initiatives of their community healthcare system.”
“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s sponsorship of the 7th Annual for Your Health 5K and Wellness Event is an example of our commitment in supporting local organizations like Oswego Health that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president, Excellus BCBS.
Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.
The For Your Health 5K is a part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 10.
