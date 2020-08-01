Oswego Health Foundation announces Run for Your Health 5K goes virtual

OSWEGO — Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place regarding social distancing and for the safety of the community, Oswego Health has announced its 5th Annual Run for Your Health 5K will be held virtually between Aug. 8-22. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
This virtual event is only $25 to participate. Runners and/or walkers have two weeks to complete the 5K. It is suggested to use the Run for Health 5K route, however, participants can choose their own route. Routes and times can be uploaded once the participants 5K is complete. All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com.
Race packets can be picked up on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the farmers market in Fulton between 8 a.m.–noon and then on Aug. 6 at the farmers market in Oswego between 3:45–7:45 p.m.
“HealthWay Family of Brands will be our new presenting sponsor this year. We are excited to have them on board and appreciate their dedication to supporting our local healthcare services,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan.
Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.
The Run for Your Health 5K is part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.