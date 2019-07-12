Oswego Health Foundation announces Run For Your Health 5K

OSWEGO - Oswego Health announces its Run For Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. Runners of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
This event to supports local healthcare and will be held on the Seneca Hill campus, located between Fulton and Oswego, off State Route 481 on Route 45A. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. with a kids one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers of the Oswego Health race, plus the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Community members can register online at oswegohealth.org/5K.
Returning as the presenting sponsor is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We are excited to once again have Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield as our presenting sponsor and appreciate their dedication to local healthcare services,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “This event promotes both being healthy and is a great way for our community to support our healthcare initiatives.”
Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information call Hourigan at 315-326-3788.
The race is also part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. The Oswego Health race is the third race in the series. Participants compete in all four individual events to determine an overall race series winner. The overall winners will be based on age group divisions and race time results from the combined four individual races.
The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.