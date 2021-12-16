OSWEGO COUNTY – Despite a surge in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths that surpass those of a year ago, despite a regional healthcare system that is close to bursting at the seams necessitating a local ambulance diversion for eight hours over a week ago, and despite the presence of a new, more contagious, variant already in Onondaga County, the leaders of Oswego Health, Oswego County, and the cities of Oswego and Fulton, called local press together Friday, Dec. 10 to calm a worried public, dance around mandates, and blame no one for a crisis.
Oswego Health’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Michael Backus led off calming the waters.
“I do want to stress,” he said, “our ED (Emergency Department) was never closed. Our hospital was never closed. We were on ambulance diversion for eight hours. We were never closed. Patients could walk in through our doors. We were able to have visitors come into our hospital. They were able to come into our Emergency Department We were simply on ambulance diversion for those eight hours. We resumed normal operation on Tuesday, Dec. 7, about 1:30 in the morning.
“Oswego Hospital has not decreased our staff bed count from the very beginning of this pandemic,” Backus continued. “But sadly, some of our other partners in care in Syracuse have had to decrease their bed count. We do know it’s hundreds of beds in central New York have been reduced in hospital settings. That affects Oswego Health. That affects Oswego Hospital. When those bed counts are reduced, that impacts our ability to discharge patients, that impacts our ability to work with EMS partners. When those hospitals and health systems decrease their bed count, we can’t discharge patients. That means we have patients stay with us longer. That means we have patients that should be at a different level of care as well, or are staying in our hospital. And that’s a real challenge for our team and for our staff. We’re very proud of the fact, though, that we have not decreased beds at Oswego Health and Oswego Hospital. That is a testament to our team, to our staff. They are managing this pandemic as they have this entire time.”
Backus was then first to mention a theme that was to carry through every speaker of the day.
“We are still in that moment of crisis. We are still in that moment of time when we need to have our community rally behind us to support our health system,” he said.
He further mentioned, “Skilled nursing (facilities) have also been severely impacted by staffing cuts that we’re all under. (As a result), we are discharging patients as far away as Westchester County; Jamaica, Queens; northern Pennsylvania; Buffalo. It’s a real challenge. Obviously there’s an impact on the hospital system, but also on the family side. Certainly, it creates a longer length of stay in our hospital systems, it creates longer recovery times for patients, and certainly, it impacts on family members when, we’d love to have those folks in skilled nursing facilities in our community, they’re having to travel hundreds of miles away to go see their loved ones.
“I just want to stress,” he said, “that COVID is still very, very, very real in our community. It is something we are seeing every single day in our hospital and in our Emergency Department. Influenza is also starting to take place in our community. It’s why we’re masking. It’s why in our hospital we have masked from day one. We know those challenges exist and we know what those mitigation measures are, and we just need our community to work together with us and make sure that we protect one another as we have from the very beginning of the pandemic.”
Oswego County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup was clear about the severity of the situation, spoke on new funding and restructuring, asked for community cooperation, and steered clear of mandates.
“We’re here today,” he said, “because we’re still in a battle with COVID-19. More of our neighbors, friends and family members are getting sick every day, with some being hospitalized. This puts a tremendous strain on our primary care providers, hospital and overall health care system.
“I am happy to report that last night the County Legislature, using federal and grant dollars, approved a restructuring plan for the health department that will enhance the department staff and resources in the areas of disease monitoring and mitigation, health education and emergency planning and response.
Among the total population, Weatherup said, 55.5% of Oswego County’s residents are fully vaccinated.
“These rates are not at the bottom of the state,” he noted, “but Oswego County should be able to do better.
“We recognize that many of you are tired,” he continued. “But we need to focus our efforts on fighting this virus and not each other. We need everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re not talking about countywide mandates; we’re just asking you to look out for each other.”
In response to a question from the press on mandates, Weatherup replied, “Masks work. Vaccines seem to work. Mandates don’t seem to work.”
Oswego Health Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare Kathryn Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, provided thoughts on alternatives.
“Be prepared if you need to go to the hospital,” she said, “if there is anything you could manage by going to your primary care provider, consider doing that, calling them first and getting some direction there before you head to an Emergency Department, unless you have a life-threatening illness. We have not closed. We’re not going to close. We’re going to continue to care for our population. We’ve taken staff from areas they may be working in, like our OR (operating room), and we’ve put them into our surge unit so we have staff available to care for you. It’s safe to go to the hospital. It’s safe to get care. It’s safe to use your primary care provider.”
Oswego Mayor William Barlow spoke on his reasons for declaring a state of emergency within the city and then gave it to the public straight as to his assessment of the present COVID situation.
“Monday night, when the hospital went into ambulance diversion, Oswego fire department runs an ambulance service. So, if we have to travel to another hospital, that could be Auburn, could be Watertown, an hour or more away, that, obviously, would reduce, or in some cases eliminate, ambulance coverage here. We do have a private ambulance company, Menter Ambulance, that helps serve the area. With everything going on regionally, obviously, their resources are stretched thin as well. So, what we don’t want to have happen, is when Oswego Health goes on ambulance diversion, we have to send an ambulance with an Oswego resident whose had an incident or illness to Watertown, Auburn, and the we have a lack of ambulances to serve this community. So, the reason for my state of emergency declaration on Tuesday morning was really two-fold: number one, it gives me the executive authority to be able to make decisions swiftly and to be more nimble, and then I can go to the Common Council to get them to approve the funding that I allocate and allow me to sign agreements after the fact. So, when you’re in an emergency or situation like this, quick, swift, concise action is very important, and that’s what that declaration allows me to do. That aspect of the declaration is very much procedural. Coming into the holiday season, the worst is not behind us quite yet. So, what we’re preparing to do is be in this for the long game. And that’s what this declaration gives me the ability to do, rather than wait until we have a five-alarm fire and then we’ll try to figure out what to do then. So, pretty much a proactive measure. It gives me the flexibility I need to be able to make real-time decisions. But, second fold, if the situation in the city of Oswego is not an emergency, I really don’t know what is. When your hospital is at capacity, near capacity, going on ambulance diversion, the only hospital in the city, and the cases, the data, the trends, are where they are, we’re one of the worst areas in the state right now, this is the worst point that we’ve been data-wise since the pandemic started. And, we still have to go through holiday party season, Christmas eve, Christmas day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s day, we have a new variant coming up the Thruway if it isn’t here already, it’s bound to be here eventually. So, the worst isn’t behind us. And that is my concern.”
And then Barlow spoke on the public’s perception and on his faith in them if they are given the truth.
“…and then there’s the general population,” he said. “I think if you give them the data and the facts and the truth, and you trust them to do the right thing, they will do the right thing, and that’ll help curve our data in the future. And those are the folks that I’m talking to. And those are the folks that I think, when they see an emergency declaration, it gets their attention. And maybe they’re being a little more careful than they were before. And if you rewind back to the beginning of the pandemic, when I think everybody was on board with defeating COVID and taking it serious, what was the goal? It was two weeks to flatten the curve. What was the curve? The curve was to not overwhelm the healthcare system. And everyone understood that. And everybody was on board with that. So, when I issue an emergency declaration because the local hospital goes on ambulance diversion, I’m saying, let’s flatten the curve so we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system, which is what we’re doing, which is what is happening. That’s why we’re on ambulance diversion. If this was happening when COVID first started, two weeks to flatten the curve, this was the worst-case scenario then. So, we need to look at it as the worst-case scenario now, because from my perspective, it is. And when you’re sworn to protect 18,000 people, like I am, I need to do whatever I can to make sure that the hospital doesn’t become overwhelmed.”
Barlow said, as a result of the ambulance diversion, the city is looking into obtaining another ambulance for the fire department and is prepared to lease one if necessary.
He said firefighters may possibly be trained to administer monoclonal therapy, a form of immunotherapy whose objective is to stimulate a patient’s immune system to attack COVID cells.
And lastly, Barlow said he is mandating masks to be worn in all city facilities effective immediately. That includes city employees and the public and includes the McCrobie Building and both city ice rinks.
Regarding such mandates, such as that issued that day by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Barlow said, “There was a mask mandate in 2020 where the data wasn’t this bad. So, it really makes sense to move back to going to masks.”
He also noted the city does not have the enforcement mechanism or the capability to enforce a mask mandate.
“I’m talking to the 80-85% of people,” Barlow said, “who if you give them the truth and the right information and you put a mask mandate in, they’re going to listen because they’re interested in helping out and doing the right thing. I’m not worried about the other 10-15% who are just against everything.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels spoke next, echoing the cooperative theme.
“We work better together,” she said. “We see that the rise of COVID is happening. We know this in our community. It’s not going away. No, we don’t always like to have to wear the mask or social distance or limit our crowds, but the reality is, that’s what we have to do.
“In Fulton we will not be making any mandates, but for months now, we have been requiring all of our department heads and anyone inside of our city facilities to be wearing masks. We’re going to continue to do that.
“We care about your health and wellbeing,” Michaels continued. “We want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. I can’t stress enough how important it is that we just work together to get through the next steps, the next few months.
“I don’t see the city of Fulton having to declare a state of emergency at this time.
“We have been strong throughout all of this. We just have to continue to be, and it boils down to that. We’re here together as partners because we know we’re stronger together.”
Christina Liepke, MD, Medical Director of the Oswego County Health Department was very clear and concise in her message.
“Oswego County is in the middle of a COVID health crisis,” she stated.
“What works even better than masks are vaccinations. So, if you’re not masking, please get vaccinated. I need people to get their flu shot, and I need people to get their COVID vaccine shot.”
And lastly, Dr. Duane Tull, Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health reassured the public and offered his recommendations.
“The hospital is open,” he said. “Elective surgeries are on hold. If you have a surgical issue that you need taken care of, still see your provider. We are prioritizing, and we are able to do emergency and urgent cases. We have an
“If you think about last year’s flu season, it was nonexistent. This year, we’re already seeing flu. It’s already on the rise. You add that to the COVID, that’s part of why we’re having big respiratory illness this year. I recommend masks. I recommend social distancing. Avoid large gatherings.”
