Oswego Health receives $9.6 million to invest in primary care expansion & technology

OSWEGO – Since 1881, Oswego Health has been committed to providing safe, accessible, quality care throughout Central New York. Over the past decade, Oswego Health has focused on expansion of services making access to local healthcare a priority and recently was awarded $9.6 million in grant funding to further expand primary care services and improve clinical communication workflow.

As a result of two NYS Transformation grants, Oswego Health received $9 million to support primary care expansion and $600,000 to invest in an intelligent ecosystem that will directly connect staff and information needed while delivering patient care.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.