Oswego Health Sets Up Tent as New Entrance to ER Tent Offers Further Protection for Patients and Staff
OSWEGO - As New York state’s total number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, Oswego Health has continually worked with the county health department to best treat the citizens of Oswego County. As the number of cases begin to rise, Oswego Health opened a tent to triage all emergency walk-in visits.
In addition to having all necessary PPE, ventilators, supplies and staffed trained, as part of Oswego Health’s preparedness plan, a tent has been constructed outside the emergency department at Oswego Hospital to assist with screening of patients prior to entry into the facility. Oswego Health will staff the triage tent during the hours of 10 a.m.-10 p.m. for patient screening. Appointments are not needed but only one patient may enter the emergency department triage tent at a time. Patients are asked to call 315-349-5842 upon arrival and the emergency department will provide further instructions.
All patients arriving at Oswego Hospital ER will first be evaluated in the triage tent and cleared for any respiratory illness before continuing into the emergency room at the hospital. If patient does have symptoms of respiratory illness they will continue to be seen by a provider in the tent for further evaluation.
“Oswego Health has been looking for ways to collaborate and help our community physicians and their patients. This tent will assist with proper screening of patients to limit exposures of primary care providers and ER staff to COVID-19,” stated Chief Medical Officer, Duane Tull, MD.
“We felt it was very important to share this news with local residents and the community first so that no one was alarmed or had questions,” stated Associate Chief Medical Officer, Micheal Stephens, MD, AAFP. “This tent will provide a safe environment to further protect patients visiting the ER with COVID-19 symptoms as well as regular ER patients.”
A video further explaining what patients should expect can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9_pZHpcSGU&t=96s
