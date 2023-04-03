Oswego Health welcomes Linsay E. Bergeron, MSN, BSN, FNP-C

Linsay E. Bergeron, MSN, BSN, FNP-C

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced Certified Nurse Practitioner, Linsay E. Bergeron, MSN, BSN, FNP-C to the healthcare system as a new provider in their Community Health Department.

Bergeron earned her master’s in nursing science with a focus in family medicine in 2022 from Rivier University and her bachelor of science in 2015 from SUNY Plattsburg where she graduated Cum Laude and Sigma Theta Tau.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.