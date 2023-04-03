Oswego Health welcomes Linsay E. Bergeron, MSN, BSN, FNP-C

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes experienced Certified Nurse Practitioner, Linsay E. Bergeron, MSN, BSN, FNP-C to the healthcare system as a new provider in their Community Health Department.
Bergeron earned her master’s in nursing science with a focus in family medicine in 2022 from Rivier University and her bachelor of science in 2015 from SUNY Plattsburg where she graduated Cum Laude and Sigma Theta Tau.
Bergeron has experience working in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Family Medicine at Little Rivers Healthcare, Women’s Health at Concord OB/GYN, and most recently in Student Health Services at Dartmouth College.
In her new role as Community, Occupational, and Employee Health NP at Oswego Health, Bergeron will provide pre-employment and ongoing testing and screenings for not only Oswego Health new hires but for employers throughout the community, including Department of Transportation physicals, Firefighter exams (interior and exterior), respirator and asbestos physicals. In addition, she will have oversight of the health system’s School Based Health Services for Oswego City School District, Fulton City School District, Hannibal Central School District, and CITI BOCES.
For more information about our Occupational Health services, call 315-349-5676.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.