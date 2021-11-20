OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its Class of 2022.
The deadline to submit an athlete for consideration is April 30 and induction is tentatively scheduled for next fall. The Bucs Boosters sponsor the Hall of Fame and induction ceremony.
Nomination forms are available at www.oswego.org and completed forms along with supporting materials such as stats, news clippings, scrapbooks, etc., may be delivered to athletic director Rhona Bullard’s office at Leighton Elementary School, or mailed to Bullard at 1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego, N.Y., 13126.
To be considered, athletes must have attended the Oswego City School District and participated in Oswego athletics for a minimum of two years, coached in the district for at least 10 years, made significant contributions through interscholastic athletics or in the world of sports.
For athletes, a 10-year waiting period after leaving the district is required for induction but there is no such stipulation for coaches or contributors. All nominations are held by the committee for future consideration.
