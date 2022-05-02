Oswego High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion

OSWEGO - The Oswego High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50th Class Reunion on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. Preliminary details are an informal get together Friday night at The Sting, with the Saturday night party being held at the Elk’s Club on West Bridge Street.
They are also hoping to have a Mass for departed class members on Saturday afternoon, and John Zanewych will coordinate an informal golf outing on Saturday. The Class has a Facebook page where more details will be posted in the future - Oswego High School Class of 1972.
The committee is in search of the following classmates: Dawn Abbott Townsend, Shirley Allen, Donna Alnutt White, Nancy Barber Beckwith, Martha Barlow, Larry Boone, Deborah Carosella, Harry Cook, Oscar Cortes, Melody Curran Werder, Linda Czirr, Rose Ann DeGroff, Betty Delk, Joanne Frost Beckwith, Arlene Garrett, Sue Geroux Hayden, Barb Greeney Monihan, Bruce Howe, Jeanne Kavanaugh Wayman, Patrick Kavanaugh, Harold King, Linda Klefbeck Falada, Don Knight, Rosemary Knight Simons, Joe Lowery, Ann McIntyre, Scott Monroe, Kevin Mooney, Norma Natoli, Linda Rapperlye, James Raymond, Kenneth Redfern, George Regan, Kim Rossiter Growe, Debbie Ruff, Christopher Sander, Clifford Sedner, Diane Sedner, Victoria Vivlemore, Debbie Wallace Vande Voorde, Nancy Gail Wayler, Dan Wayman, Richard Wayman, Robert Waymen and Linda Whalen.
If anyone knows of the whereabouts of any of these classmates, contact Becky Trenca O’Kane at beckokane@gmail.com, Mike D’Amico at 315-343-5590, or mikedamico65@gmail.com, or John Zanewych at john.zanewych@gmail.com. Put “OHS CLASS OF 1972 REUNION” in the subject line.
