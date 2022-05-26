OSWEGO – Oswego Police arrested an Oswego High School employee Thursday afternoon, May 26 after determining his alleged claim of preventing an unknown male from forcing his way into the school was false.
Oswego Police said they were dispatched to the high school at 12:41 p.m., on a request from the County Sheriff’s School Resource officer. Allegedly, a high school employee reported to police he had prevented an unknown male from forcing his way into the school and further claimed he was then shoved by the man who fled on foot.
According to police, an extensive search was completed by city and county police along with US Border Patrol agents, but responding units were unable to locate the individual. Oswego Police officers, working in conjunction with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Oswego City School District conducted an immediate investigation determining the report of the attempted entry was, in their opinion, false.
As a result, Brian Parrotte, 55, of Oswego, an employee of the school district, was arrested by Oswego Police and charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.
Parrotte was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m., June 16, in Oswego City Court.
