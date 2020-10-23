FAYETTEVILLE — The Oswego High School varsity boys golf team won the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division fall championship tournament Oct. 14 at the par-71 Green Lakes State Park Golf Course in Fayetteville.
The Buccaneers posted a team score of 393 to claim the title of the 18-hole event, followed by Jamesville-DeWitt (407) and Auburn (427).
Oswego senior Ryan Bartlett finished with the best individual score, firing a 74 to top the 30-man field after completing his round with three straight birdies.
Oswego junior Jack Hall tied for second with a career- best round of 77, while senior Mike Douglas recorded a 79 to tie for a fourth-place finish.
Also scoring for the Buccaneers was Neil Roman (81) and Jack O’Leary (82). Junior Lukas Cady shot 82 and eighth-grader Kevin Waters had 86.
Oswego entered the week with a perfect 4-0 record and four matches remaining on its season schedule.
