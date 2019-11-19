Jeffrey Hinderliter, who previously worked as a professional enginerr with the state Department of Transportation and Department of State, has been hired as city engineer in Oswego.
Mayor William Barlow Jr. said Hinderliter worked for the state as a professional engineer managing infrastructure projects and performing technical research, writing engineering reports and drafting proposed code language.
The city engineer position has been vacant since 2014 when longtime engineer, Anthony Leotta, retired. The city relied on private consultants, along with city engineer technician Robert Johnson, to perform engineering duties.
With Johnson’s upcoming retirement in spring 2020, city leaders decided to recruit and hire a certified licensed engineer to fill the city engineer position.
Hinderliter has moved to Oswego from Ilion, Herkimer County.
