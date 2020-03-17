FULTON - In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) has directed all day service providers to temporarily suspend operations of day programs beginning today, March 17, at 5 p.m. At Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego County, two Fulton-based nonprofit agencies that support adults with developmental disabilities, these closures include Without Walls Day Habilitation, Seniors Day Habilitation, Group Day Habilitation, and Pre-Vocational Services. The Arc’s Respite and Community Habilitation programs will continue during this closure, as will Oswego Industries’ Community Habilitation program and Production contracts unless otherwise directed by federal, state or local entities.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of their programs at this time. They are continuing to monitor all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, and will stay in close communication with people about their response as the situation develops.
They realize the impact suspension of day programs has on families, staff and the people they support. However, it is critical to take action to limit the spread of illness.
They are making every effort to minimize the disruption of services and the emotional impact of evolving restrictions for the people they serve under unprecedented circumstances. If people have concerns about meeting the immediate support needs of a loved one, reach out at oncall@oswegoind.org and they will work to identify alternative solutions.
Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County continue to emphasize best practices for infection control at all sites, including washing hands frequently, sanitizing all high-traffic touchpoints, and the use of face masks during this time. They are actively working with The Arc New York, OPWDD, and state and local health departments to develop response plans and procedures that prioritize the health and safety of people supported, their families, and staff, while minimizing disruption of essential services.
