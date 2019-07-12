Oswego industries holds 14th annual golf tournament

FULTON - Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its 14th annual golf tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Friday, June 14.
In addition to playing the tournament, golf teams had the opportunity to practice putting with a simulated visual impairment at the agency’s signature Disability Hole. “It’s really an exercise in empathy,” said Kate Pitsley, director of administration. Other on-course attractions included Gamble on the Green events at holes 9 and 17. A buffet-style dinner including barbecue chicken and salt potatoes, sponsored by The Bonadio Group, was served after the conclusion of the tournament.
“We want to thank all of our generous sponsors and the golfers who braved the gloomy weather to support us,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis. Corporate sponsors included presenting sponsor Cedar Bus Company and teams representing Brown & Brown and Ace Hardware, among others. Overall, the event raised over $7,100, which will help fund programming for the individuals the agency supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.