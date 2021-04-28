Oswego Industries Offers Hanging Basket Fundraiser with Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse
FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide hanging baskets for sale. Orders are open until 4 p.m. on May 5, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, May 21, with pick-up available from 3-6 p.m. at the Oswego Industries Campus, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton
Choose from seven different types of flowers, including Fuchsia, Geraniums, and Supertunias (a petunia variety) in a variety of colors, for just $20 each or three for $55. View available varieties and order tickets online at bit.ly/hanging-baskets-sale or call Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108, ext. 232 for more information.
“Celebrate the start of spring with these gorgeous flowers while knowing you’re giving back to our community and its small businesses,” said Frisch, Marketing and Communications Associate at Oswego Industries.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
