OSWEGO — Oswego Industries will hold a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. at the Oswego County Workforce NY Career Center at 200 N. Second St., Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only.
Oswego Industries has an immediate need to fill several positions for their community-based programs, such as Life Direct Support Professionals (DSP), Group Day Habilitation DSP, part-time flexible LPN, job developer/coach, community-based DSPs in Pulaski, Central Square and West Monroe. They are also seeking Seniors Day Habilitation DSP and full-time Community Habilitation DSPs.
“Here at Oswego Industries, Inc., we strive to create lasting relationships with our employees based on honesty, integrity, trust and mutual respect,” said Eric Morris, human resources manager for Oswego Industries. “It is truly a wonderful place to work.”
Morris added, “We have numerous full- and part-time positions available and training will be provided if needed. We will have a free raffle and giveaways at the event for anyone attending.”
Those interested can apply online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers. Paper applications are also available at the Oswego County Workforce NY office located at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. Call Oswego County Workforce NY to make an interview appointment at 315-591-9000.
