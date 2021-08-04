Oswego Lacrosse Club receives donation from Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation

OSWEGO — The Oswego Lacrosse Club was able to purchase new NOCSAE-approved chest protectors for their youth goalies due to a donation made by the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation earlier this week.
The foundation was formed to honor the memory of Dunsmoor, a 2014 Oswego High School graduate that played lacrosse, basketball, and football. He died unexpectedly in July 2018. The foundation’s stated mission is to enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around the Oswego community.
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation annual fundraiser is slated for Saturday at Lake Elizabeth. Tickets are on sale until Friday and include live music, games, food, soft drinks, and more, along with a cash bar and raffles.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com/2021-fundraiser.
