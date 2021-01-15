OSWEGO — In August 2019, the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of New York ruled against Douglas Waterbury to the tune of $850,000 combined with numerous restrictions on his involvement in his rental business.
The alleged sex-for-rent Oswego landlord, accused of forcing himself upon 20 different female tenants, went ahead, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, disregarded those restrictions, and now potentially faces further penalties in U.S. District Court in Albany in a civil suit the DOJ has brought against him for that alleged disregard.
In the midst of all this, Waterbury, 60, allegedly in September 2020, solicited a prostitute for oral sex in what Oswego police say was public view, thereby resulting in the December charge of public lewdness along with the charge of solicitation.
Waterbury was scheduled to appear on the solicitation and public lewdness misdemeanor charges in City Court Dec. 17. That was adjourned to Jan. 14. He was scheduled to appear virtually in U.S. District Court in Albany Jan. 5. That was completely rescheduled.
After requesting more time to respond, Waterbury was given until Jan. 11 to answer the civil charges against him regarding his alleged violation of the restrictions placed upon him and his wife Carol in the August 2019 consent decree.
Once that response is filed, the DOJ has until Jan. 25 to reply to Waterbury’s response, at which point the judge may rule, quite possibly never requiring an appearance by Waterbury, according to a Northern District of New York court clerk.
The consent decree at the center of these civil charges permanently prohibits Waterbury from entering the premises at any of his residential rental properties, and for the next five years, prohibits him from any sort of management activities related to those properties.
Furthermore, the court ordered those properties must be operated and managed by an independent management company or independent manager. The judge further ruled that Douglas and Carol Waterbury, and any person involved in the management of Waterbury’s properties, including the manager, shall undergo in-person training on the Fair Housing Act, with specific emphasis on discrimination on the basis of sex and sexual harassment, the basis of all Waterbury’s alleged crimes.
By agreeing to avoid “protracted and costly litigation,” and that all shall be settled by Consent Decree, Waterbury was not required to admit any guilt, nor was the court required to issue a “determination on the merits of any claims asserted by the United States,” according to the decree.
Those claims detailed numerous instances of Waterbury’s alleged unwelcome advances, forceful coercions, and retaliatory strikes against women who refused him. In all, he was ordered to pay $400,000 split among 11 alleged victims as part of the Justice Department’s lawsuit and another $400,000 split among nine other women tenants in another private lawsuit. The Northern District of New York tacked on another $50,000 fine, bring Waterbury’s total to $850,000.
Waterbury owns about 50 residential rental properties in the Oswego area along with other businesses including the Renaissance Faire in Sterling, Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole in Wilmington, near Lake Placid, and the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park.
The DOJ suit being heard in Albany alleges Waterbury violated the consent decree’s prohibitions in numerous ways including posing as a maintenance man, enabling him to come into close contact with his female tenants, and setting up a sham management company of which he was the owner, all with the knowledge of his wife Carol.
These are civil charges, meaning Waterbury can only be further monetarily fined or restricted in his business dealings. Despite 20 allegations of numerous kinds of sexual harassment, Waterbury has faced no criminal charges until charged in December by Oswego police with third degree patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor, and public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.
A class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 364 days in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to three months in county jail and/or a $500 fine. Probation is also possible in both classes of misdemeanor.
