OSWEGO — The city is once again putting forth its latest attempt at controlling neighborhood issues.
Known as the Nuisance Abatement Ordinance, to be enacted as Local Law Number 2, it will be voted on after a virtual public hearing on the proposed ordinance scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 13.
Mayor William Barlow introduced the proposal for the new ordinance at a June 15 committee meeting.
“Separate from Code Enforcement, are neighborhood issues that don’t fall under Code Enforcement,” he said. These, he said, include consistent disturbances, loud partying every night, music being played and gatherings several nights a week requiring a police response, criminal activity, and drug activity.
“What we’ve found,” said Barlow, “is if you team up with Code Enforcement and the Oswego Police Department on a property, you get results with much more of an impact and you get results a little more quickly, and you get the house brought under control.
“This legislation,” he said, “officially ties the two departments, and makes that process that I’ve used informally, a formal process. What this legislation essentially says is, if a property is constantly a nuisance, anything from a constant code complaint, or it constantly consumes police services and requires a police response, if the property is in the attention all the time and constantly a nuisance to the neighbors, then we put in this process where if there’s two criminal convictions out of the property within a 12-month period, the committee has the ability to either fine the property owner, revoke the rental permit, or straight-up close the property down entirely for up to a year.”
The mayor’s proposal recommended a three-person committee made up of the director of Code Enforcement, the chief of police, and the city attorney. Any action taken against a property would have to come to a vote before that committee. That committee was amended to include two non-landord community members.
One week later, the Common Council unanimously approved the scheduling of the public hearing required prior to the enactment of any new local law. Citizens must contact the mayor or a common councilor in advance of July 13 to make their opinion known at the public hearing as this will be a virtual meeting.
The next order of business considered by both committee and the Common Council was another new ordinance proposed by the mayor regarding ‘For Rent’ signs. This too, would be enacted as a local law, Local Law Number 3, and it too will require a public hearing on July 13 right after that on the proposed Nuisance Abatement Ordinance.
In essence, the mayor’s original June 15 proposal banned ‘For Rent’ signs totally. This did not go over well with the committee and compromise was urged by a number of common councilors. The mayor explained his position this way:
“This isn’t a full-out prohibition of rental advertisement in the city of Oswego,” he said. “This is just prohibiting the advertisement of rental properties’ ‘For Rent’ signs in the residential neighborhoods. In my opinion, they take away from the neighborhood. I believe, the ‘For Rent’ sign, is, in itself, a source of blight. I don’t think it looks good. I don’t think it fits. When we spend millions of dollars in investment in organizations like the ORA, (Oswego Renaissance Association), I don’t think a landlord, typically from out of town, putting up a ‘For Rent’ sign, is really doing the neighborhood any favors, so, I really consider it a main source of blight.
“Secondly, I just think that in a world where there are so many more effective and professional ways to advertise, we’re looking for landlords who resort to those effective and professional methods and not the ones who feel it’s appropriate to throw the sign in the lawn, walk away, get in their car, and drive to Baldwinsville, or wherever they live.
“Third, there’s a direct correlation most of the time between properties with a ‘For Rent’ sign and the condition of their home. If you drive around town today and look at where the ‘For Rent’ signs are and look at the property, you can see that there is that correlation. And also, if you take down the address of the property, and then go to Google and type in ‘Who owns the property?’, you can probably see a correlation there as well where again. It’s a handful of bad apples, a handful of landlords, handful of business owners who want to take the easy way out, want to throw that lawn sign up, and they’re typically the same landlords that consume at least half of our Code Enforcement office’s time and energy.
“So, the type of landlord that I’d like to have here in the city are the Atom Averys, the Matt Brancatos, who resort to that digital advertising, they have A-plus homes, they treat their tenants with respect, they’re attentive to their property and responsive to city government. That’s who I want to own property in Oswego. Their properties do not have ‘For Rent’ signs in the front lawn. On the other side, look at who does have the ‘For Rent’ signs, they’re, quite frankly, the landlords that I wish would liquidate, sell their property to the responsible landlords, leave town and go invest elsewhere in a community a little more tolerant of the blight and code issues all the time.
“Lastly, the most important point. ‘For Rent’ signs are a negative indicators in neighborhoods. If you’re looking to buy a house, re-locate, or invest in the house you already own or live in, if there’s a ‘For Rent’ sign on the neighboring property or down the street, that’s a negative indicator, and you’re going to look elsewhere. And that’s just a fact. So, there’s a lot of work we can do to change that trend, so that we have more owner-occupied homes in our neighborhoods and not as many ‘For Rent’ signs.”
“What about the roofing guy who puts a roof on my house and sign in my front lawn?” Councilor Corradino asked. “What about the pest control company that comes to my house and puts a sign in my front lawn? What about the contractor who paves my driveway or seals my driveway and puts a sign in my front lawn? And the biggest signs you see around the city, the ‘For Sale’ signs by Galloway, Century 21, and Berkshire. There’s a ton of signs that we could talk about, and just targeting one industry, we’re only touching the top of the iceberg as far as I’m concerned. So, I propose a compromise that we would supply the signs at no charge to anybody that wanted them, and the signs would be uniform, would be small, and wouldn’t be ugly.”
Barlow responded landlords will find loopholes to the law, and therefore, “if you just prohibit it outright, then they know it’s a no-go, and there’s no room for interpretation. The comment Councilor Corradino made about the contractor, the roofer, the landscaper, I would argue those are all good things. They’re signs of investment. They’re the exact signs I like to see.”
Councilor Walker recommended that ‘For Rent’ signs should not be given out to landlords who owe any back taxes, or water bills. Councilor McBrearty recommended those have open code violations should also be denied the signs. These changes were added to the proposed legislation as an amendment. They only lasted a week. By the Common Council meeting of June 22, Walker proposed amending the ordinance to eliminate those requirements, instead proposing that landlords only need a rental permit to obtain city-approved ‘For Rent’ signs. This new amendment was approved.
As with the Nuisance Abatement Ordinance public hearing, citizens must contact the mayor or a common councilor in advance of July 13 to make their opinion known as this will be a virtual meeting.
“My initial proposal called for a full, outright ban of ‘For Rent’ signs because there is so clearly a direct correlation between landlords who use ‘For Rent’ signs, the condition of their property and the activity surrounding their rentals,” the mayor responded.
“‘For Rent’ signs are antiquated, unsightly and such a blatant form of advertising has no business being used in residential neighborhoods. They’re negative indicators to a neighborhood and are disrespectful to surrounding homeowners. Landlords who use ‘For Rent’ signs use them generally as a form of laziness because they won’t or don’t know how to invest in more current, appropriate forms of advertising like real business people do and quite frankly, if you drive around town and look up the addresses of rentals with ‘For Rents’ around them, you’ll see what I mean.
“The council generally was against my proposal I think, then made several amendments to it actually allowing ‘For Rent’ signs, contingent upon tax checks, permit checks and code violation checks and then proceeded to remove the amendment requiring those checks and limited the proposal to only a rental permit check. I do not fully understand why they amended it in the first place and didn’t just support the outright ban, then retracted and unamended it, but at the end of the day we will enforce what they settle on, whatever it is. Again, my proposal was to prohibit the signs in residential neighborhoods only where they aren’t appropriate. It wasn’t to eliminate them altogether.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.