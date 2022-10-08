Oswego — An Oswego man was arrested after authorities discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said.
The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, police allege.
