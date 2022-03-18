OSWEGO - On March 17, Jeff R. Wallace, 69, of Oswego was arrested by the Oswego City Police Department.
The arrest stemmed from an on-going investigation in which a juvenile believed they observed Wallace masturbating during a live individual tutoring video conference via computer.
Wallace was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Wallace was processed and released on an appearance ticket due back to Oswego City Court, Judge Metcalf, at 9:30 p.m. on March 31.
Anyone with information regarding this case or has other information are encouraged to contact Investigator LaDue at (315)236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
