An Oswego man was arrested Wednesday and charged with causing injuries to two children.
The Fulton Police Department arrested Andrew N. Jones, of Thompson Road, Oswego, for two felony counts of assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said that on Sept. 23, Jones caused physical injuries to an 8-month-old child and a 20-month-old child. The children were treated for their injuries at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and have since been released.
Jones is being held awaiting his arraignment in Fulton City Court.
