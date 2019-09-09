An Oswego man was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with a felony count of sex abuse.
Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies said Benjamin C. Thompson, 21, of East Bridge Street, Oswego, was charged with a felony count of sex abuse and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching after an investigation of a sex offense reported Aug. 8.
Thompson was arraigned in Palermo Town Court and sent to the Oswego County jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
He will appear in Scriba Town Court Sept. 19.
