An Oswego man was arrested July 29 and charged with felonies in connection with driving a car under the influence of drugs while having children in the car.
State Police said Timothy F. Gioia, 37, was driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber on Interstate 81 in the town of Salina at about 4:30 p.m. and reports to the troopers stated he was driving erratically and hitting guide rails and not staying in his lane.
When patrol arrived, they located the car stopped along the right shoulder of the roadway with a flat rear tire. Gioia was found unconscious and having agonal breathing.
Troopers immediately administered two doses of Narcan and within minutes, Gioia regained consciousness. He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center where he was treated for a Heroin overdose and released.
Two children ages 7 and 8, were passengers in the car. They were uninjured and released to a family member.
Gioia was charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law), two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.
